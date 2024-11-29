Showdown looms on plastic treaty days before deadline

BUSAN: Diplomats warned on Friday (Nov 29) of a looming showdown in negotiations to reach the world's first deal to curb plastic pollution, after a new draft text emerged littered with competing visions and ongoing disagreements.

With just two days of talks left, countries seeking an ambitious treaty urged delegations that "have not moved a centimetre" to make compromises or "get out of the way".

Panama's delegation head even warned that the UN's usual consensus process could be abandoned for a vote if progress stalled further.

"If there is not a full consensus and we can go to voting, one country, one vote, we're also looking forward to that option," said Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez.

Nearly 200 nations are in South Korea's Busan with the goal of sealing a landmark deal by Sunday, capping two years of negotiations.

But the latest draft text continues to reflect the faultline dividing a handful of mostly oil-producing states – who supply the precursors for plastic production – from a coalition grouping European, African, Latin American and Asian countries.

The text has eight possible definitions for plastic alone and five options for the meaning of plastic pollution.

No text at all is proposed on "chemicals of concern" that are known or believed to be harmful to human health, and an article on health remains virtually bare, along with an option to scrap it altogether – a request made earlier by Saudi Arabia.

It includes language proposed by Panama on production, which suggests countries agree on a reduction target after the treaty is signed.

But it leaves open the option of deleting the article on supply entirely, a suggestion also previously made by Saudi Arabia.

There is growing frustration among some delegations, particularly small island states that are especially vulnerable to ocean plastic.

"The Gulf states want to protect their economy with the fossil fuels. What about us? Do we even mean anything?" asked Micronesia's Andrew Yatilman.

Panama's Monterrey said that if nations opposed to cutting production are "not willing to lead, please leave it to the rest of us and get out of the way".