Rescuers pull bodies from rubble after explosion in Sicily kills 7

RAVANUSA, Italy: Rescuers were pulling out bodies on Monday (Dec 13) from the rubble of houses destroyed by a suspected gas explosion on Saturday in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa, with the national fire service confirming that at least seven people had died in the incident.

Sniffer dogs found four bodies in the early hours of the morning, including a nurse who was nine months pregnant, and firefighters and men from the Civil Protection Department were extracting them from the wreckage, according to a Reuters witness.

Three bodies were found in the night between Saturday and Sunday, and two people are still missing, a spokesman for the national fire service said on Rais News24 television.

In the explosion late on Saturday, four houses collapsed and another three were damaged, authorities said, adding that the blast was likely triggered by a gas leak from the town's pipes, although an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause.

Ravanusa is a town of about 11,000 people near the south-western Sicilian city of Agrigento, which is famous for its Greek temples.