Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Rescuers pull bodies from rubble after explosion in Sicily kills 7
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Rescuers pull bodies from rubble after explosion in Sicily kills 7

Rescuers pull bodies from rubble after explosion in Sicily kills 7

Rescuers work at the site of a gas explosion that caused several houses to collapse in Ravanusa, Italy, on Dec 13, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

13 Dec 2021 04:55PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 04:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RAVANUSA, Italy: Rescuers were pulling out bodies on Monday (Dec 13) from the rubble of houses destroyed by a suspected gas explosion on Saturday in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa, with the national fire service confirming that at least seven people had died in the incident.

Sniffer dogs found four bodies in the early hours of the morning, including a nurse who was nine months pregnant, and firefighters and men from the Civil Protection Department were extracting them from the wreckage, according to a Reuters witness.

Three bodies were found in the night between Saturday and Sunday, and two people are still missing, a spokesman for the national fire service said on Rais News24 television.

In the explosion late on Saturday, four houses collapsed and another three were damaged, authorities said, adding that the blast was likely triggered by a gas leak from the town's pipes, although an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause.

Ravanusa is a town of about 11,000 people near the south-western Sicilian city of Agrigento, which is famous for its Greek temples.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Italy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us