'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says

"It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation that is leading the people of the Middle East straight over the cliff," the UN chief said.

"This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."



Israel's pledge to respond to the Iranian missile attack has raised fears of a spiraling, region-wide war, sending diplomats scrambling for options to de-escalate the situation.



Iran in turn said it would launch an even bigger attack if Israel makes good on its pledge.