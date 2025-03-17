'Significant number' of nations to provide troops to Ukraine coalition: UK

LONDON: The UK government said on Monday (Mar 17) that a "significant number" of nations would provide troops to protect any ceasefire in Ukraine as part of a so-called coalition of the willing.

Britain expects "more than 30 countries" to contribute to the group in some form, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister said over the weekend, there's going to be different capabilities from different countries, but these are now the operational discussions that are ongoing in relation to what the coalition of willing will be able to provide," the spokesman said.

"We're expecting more than 30 countries to be involved. Obviously the contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops and a larger group contributing in other ways," he added.

Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to establish the coalition since US President Donald Trump opened direct negotiations with Russia last month to end the war.

They say the group is necessary – along with US support – to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from violating any ceasefire.

Starmer and Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine, but it is not clear how many other countries are keen on doing the same.

The British premier told a virtual call of around 26 fellow leaders and the heads of the European Union and NATO on Saturday that the plan would now move into an "operational phase".

Dozens of military chiefs are due to meet in the UK on Thursday to take those discussions forward.

Starmer has said he welcomes any offer of support for the coalition, raising the prospect that some countries could contribute logistics or surveillance.

His spokesman on Monday highlighted engineering support, the use of airfields and the housing of crews as areas where contributions could be made.