SVB collapse causes headaches for US Fed before rate decision

WASHINGTON: The dramatic implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week could bring the Federal Reserve's current cycle of interest rate hikes to an end far sooner than many analysts expected.

Traders and analysts who had previously predicted that the Fed would increase the pace of hikes to tackle inflation have now dialled back their expectations, with some saying the US central bank will hold its benchmark rate next week due to the troubles in the banking sector.

Last week's collapse of SVB and New York-based Signature Bank marked the biggest banking failures since the 2008 global financial crisis.

It has left the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in an unenviable position as it looks to tackle above-target inflation and hot economic data without adding to the ongoing rout of some banking stocks.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo now predict the Fed will end its hiking cycle on Mar 22, while economists at JP Morgan and Oxford Economics see the FOMC voting for a smaller quarter-percentage-point hike.

REDUCING CONTAGION

America's top finance officials unveiled a series of measures over the weekend aimed at restoring confidence in the banking sector and settling turbulent markets.

The Treasury, Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation set out plans to ensure SVB's customers would be able to access all their deposits in the bank.

Signature Bank would also be "made whole", they said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The Federal Reserve also introduced a new lending tool for banks to try and prevent a repeat of SVB's swift collapse, when a bad financial report led concerned customers to rapidly withdraw their funds, causing a liquidity crisis.

But while the US has moved to protect customers' deposits, it won't be bailing out the bank's investors, President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

"They knowingly took a risk and when the risks didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works," he said.