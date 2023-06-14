Italy holds state funeral for ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi

MILAN: Italy prepared to say farewell to former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday (Jun 14), with thousands of people expected at the billionaire's state funeral in Milan.

The ceremony for Berlusconi, who died on Monday aged 86, will be held in the city's Gothic Duomo cathedral and shown live on screens in its square.

Berlusconi, adored and loathed by Italians in equal measure, had been ill for several years, though he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.

"Love him or hate him, you have to acknowledge that he was a force of nature," former prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday, adding that "nothing will be the same again".

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Meloni and fellow coalition partner Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League, were expected to attend the funeral, while the European Union will be represented by its economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.