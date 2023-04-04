More Singapore firms expanding, setting up shop in the US after COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO: More Singapore companies are expanding and setting up shop in the United States, the world's largest economy.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said that 20 per cent more firms have ventured onto US shores, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

EnterpriseSG has plans to help bring more Singapore companies to the US.

“We think there is going to be an opportunity for companies looking at areas of conscious consumerism, tech, innovation and sustainability, especially in the renewable energy space,” said EnterpriseSG executive director for Americas and Europe Clarence Hoe.

“This is because the US is seeing growth in these segments. We also see the government here investing in some of these segments.”