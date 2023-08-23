Logo
World

Singapore-flagged tanker collides briefly with oil vessel in Suez Canal
World

Singapore-flagged tanker collides briefly with oil vessel in Suez Canal

Singapore-flagged tanker collides briefly with oil vessel in Suez Canal

The Singapore-flagged BW Lesmes tanker. (Photo: BW Group)

23 Aug 2023 08:22AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 08:48AM)
CAIRO: Two tankers, the Singapore-flagged BW Lesmes and Cayman Islands-flagged Burri, briefly collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, ship tracking company Marine Traffic said on early Wednesday (Aug 23), citing eyewitnesses.

The shipping tracker showed the BW Lesmes, which carries LNG, stopped and pointing north, and Burri, an oil products tanker, moored and pointing south about 19km from the southern end of the canal at 2.55am (7.55am, Singapore time).

LNG tanker BW Lesmes will be towed away to the Suez anchorage area, shipping sources told Reuters.

A time-lapse shared by Marine Traffic showed Burri turning sideways and colliding with an already sideways BW Lesmes at 4.40am (Singapore time) before backing up and pointing straight.

The last port call for both ships had been Port Said to the north.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority.

Approximately 12 per cent of the world's trade moves through the canal. During strong winds in 2021, a huge container ship, the Ever Given, became jammed across it, halting traffic in both directions for six days and disrupting global trade.

Since then, there have been minor issues caused by technical problems with individual ships.

CNA has contacted the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for more information.

Source: Reuters/at

