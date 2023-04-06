Singapore F&B businesses, hawkers eye further expansion across US after initial success

“Because of how we opened during the pandemic, we first attracted the Asian people because of trust. Singaporeans know this brand,” said chef Nora Haron, the company’s culinary director.

“But now people are going back to work, so people are willing to try new foods, especially Americans who have travelled to Singapore and know what Singapore food is all about. So why not deliver that same thing? It's much cheaper to eat here than to fly to Singapore.”

However, it has not been an entirely smooth ride.

Ms Nora said opening a shop in the US takes around two years – six times slower than back home.

“Different states have different regulations, different cities have different regulations. So you really have to do your homework,” she added.

“We have a lot of red tape that we have to go through, challenges with the city, with the health department. All those checks and balances have to be done and they don't necessarily happen as fast as we want to.”

TAKING LOCAL FOOD ACROSS AMERICA

Over in New York, at least a quarter of the Singapore food operators at the Singapore-style food centre Urban Hawker are now looking to bring a taste of local delicacies to other states such as California.

“Opening in New York City gives us more opportunity to open in different states such as DC and LA, and we hope once we stabilise in New York, we will proceed with the expansion,” said Mr Aidil Iskandar Salman, operations director at Padi D’NYC.