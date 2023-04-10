Singapore remains 'deeply concerned' by Israel violence, urges restraint: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Apr 10) expressed concern over the recent escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

"Singapore remains deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories," said a spokesman.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a swift recovery."

Singapore also condemned the rocket attacks on Israel, as well as separate attacks in Tel Aviv and the Jordan Valley.

Amid escalating violence in the region, six rockets were launched toward Israel on Saturday, with two landing in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli army said. At least one was intercepted by the Israeli air defence system.

An Italian tourist was also killed and five people were wounded in a car-ramming incident in Tel Aviv on Friday, just hours after two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley.