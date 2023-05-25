Singapore and Uzbekistan ink deals to boost cooperation in tourism and security

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan: Singapore and Uzbekistan have inked agreements to boost cooperation in areas such as tourism and security.

On Wednesday (May 24), Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who is on a five-day trip to Central Asia, and her Uzbekistan counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev witnessed the exchange of the memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

Both leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen trade and investment ties, as well as deepen collaboration in agri-food export.