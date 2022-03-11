Singaporean Ix Shen and wife reach Poland after leaving Ukrainian city Lviv

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Ix Shen and his Ukrainian wife Natalia have reached Poland after they left the western Ukrainian city of Lviv as Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday (Mar 11), the former actor said they were "safe and okay" after arriving in Poland.

“We took the overnight bus from Lviv towards Warsaw and now we’re in Poland. This is the first pit stop,” he said.

Walking through tents that have been set up near an open field, he described how Polish volunteers have been providing free food, hot meals, drinks, clothing and toys for Ukrainians who have crossed the border.

"It's really very heartwarming," he said, adding in Mandarin that they should reach a shelter before nightfall.