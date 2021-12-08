Singaporean man charged with murdering his wife in the UK: Reports

LONDON: A Singaporean man was charged on Monday (Dec 6) with the murder of his wife in the United Kingdom, local media reported.

Soong Hert Fong, 50, was arrested after emergency services found his 51-year-old wife Pek Ying Ling not breathing at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle, ITV reported.

Police were called to the hotel at about 7.15am on Monday after a report of concern for her welfare. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Soong, who was visiting Newcastle, was arrested on suspicion of murder that morning.

He was remanded in custody after facing Newcastle magistrates, and is due to appear in Newcastle Crown Court on Jan 7 next year, the BBC reported.

Pek’s next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers, BBC quoted Northumbria Police as saying.

CNA has contacted Northumbria Police for more information.