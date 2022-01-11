Singaporean man pleads not guilty in UK court to murdering his wife

NEWCASTLE, England: A Singaporean man pleaded not guilty in a UK court on Tuesday (Jan 11) to murdering his wife, who was found dead in a hotel in Newcastle.

Soong Hert Fong, 50, entered his plea before Judge Paul Sloan QC at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police had been called to the County Aparthotel on Westgate Road, Newcastle, shortly before 7.15am on Dec 6 last year after a report of concern for a woman.

Emergency workers battled to save the life of Pek Ying Ling, 51, but she had stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched and officers arrested her husband Fong, who is also from Singapore and was visiting Newcastle.

A trial has been listed to start on Jun 6 and a pre-trial hearing will take place on Feb 28.

Fong, who appeared at the hearing via video link to prison, will continue to be held in custody. He has been remanded since his arrest.