Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Singaporean man pleads not guilty in UK court to murdering his wife
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Singaporean man pleads not guilty in UK court to murdering his wife

Singaporean man pleads not guilty in UK court to murdering his wife

Pek Ying Ling was pronounced dead at County Aparthotel in Newcastle on Dec 6, 2021. (Image: Google Street View)

Karon Kelly
11 Jan 2022 08:42PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 09:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England: A Singaporean man pleaded not guilty in a UK court on Tuesday (Jan 11) to murdering his wife, who was found dead in a hotel in Newcastle.

Soong Hert Fong, 50, entered his plea before Judge Paul Sloan QC at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police had been called to the County Aparthotel on Westgate Road, Newcastle, shortly before 7.15am on Dec 6 last year after a report of concern for a woman.

Emergency workers battled to save the life of Pek Ying Ling, 51, but she had stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched and officers arrested her husband Fong, who is also from Singapore and was visiting Newcastle. 

A trial has been listed to start on Jun 6 and a pre-trial hearing will take place on Feb 28. 

Fong, who appeared at the hearing via video link to prison, will continue to be held in custody. He has been remanded since his arrest.

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

Britain murder

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us