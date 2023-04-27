Singles in the US pay thousands of dollars in so-called ‘single’s tax’, as housing rental prices soar

This leaves them to bear the full cost of their housing rents, at a time when prices are being driven up.

NEED FOR ROOMMATES

New York City is one of the world’s most expensive places to live, and is tied only with Singapore, according to data from 2022.

Residents like Mr Roman Martinez, a barista by day and a DJ by night, are feeling the brunt of it.

He works seven days a week roasting coffee and spinning behind the decks. But without a partner to split living expenses with, Mr Martinez has had to find innovative ways to stay on top of his rent payments.

"The rent went up another $250, which is not an insane amount but in long-term effects, it could really be affecting,” he said.