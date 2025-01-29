Sisi says Egypt will not take part in 'act of injustice' displacing Palestinians

CAIRO: Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, an "act of injustice" that would threaten Egyptian security, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday (Jan 29) in his first public response to US President Donald Trump's call for Cairo to take in residents of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press conference with visiting Kenyan President William Ruto, Sisi said Egypt would work with Trump to reach peace between Israel and Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

"Regarding what is being said about the displacement of Palestinians, it can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security," Sisi said.

"The deportation or displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice in which we cannot participate."

Trump said on Saturday that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, which he called a "demolition site" following 15 months of Israeli bombardment that made most of its 2.3 million people homeless.

Sisi said that if he asked the Egyptian people on Trump's suggestion, they would take to the streets to reject the displacement of Palestinians.

"The two-state solution is a historical right that can't be by-passed," Sisi said, adding that Trump "is able to achieve that goal for a just and permanent peace in the Middle East".