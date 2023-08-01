Six killed in Zelenskyy's hometown as Moscow bolsters onslaught

KYIV: A missile strike on a residential building killed six and wounded dozens in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown on Monday (Jul 31), as Russia said it stepped up strikes against military facilities in response to attacks on its territory, including Moscow.

Two missiles landed close to the centre of the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig just after 9am, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead was a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, while 75 people were injured, Klymenko and local authorities said.

One of the strikes hit a large nine-storey residential apartment block, punching a huge hole in the facade that destroyed flats on several floors and sparked a fire.

Firefighters used a cherry-picker crane to direct jets of water at the fire, while the emergency ministry said part of the building had collapsed while the rubble was being cleared.

Russia said it had intensified attacks on military infrastructure in Ukraine after increasingly frequent drone assaults blamed on Kyiv.

Russia on Sunday said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and annexed Crimea in the latest wave of drone attacks.