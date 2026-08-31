More than six months into Iran war, no clear winner as costs mount for US

US MILITARY UNDER STRAIN

US and Israeli strikes first hit Iran on Feb 28, with Tehran quickly retaliating against US bases across the Middle East.

By the following day, Iran was mourning its supreme leader of 36 years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes.

At the outset of the campaign, Washington laid out its primary military objectives.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Mar 2 that the operation aimed to “destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure”, while ensuring Iran would “never have nuclear weapons”.

However, Trump’s claim in April that Iran’s military had been “completely destroyed” has also faced scrutiny as questions persist over Tehran’s remaining capabilities.

For the US military, sustaining the campaign is becoming increasingly difficult.

Estimates reported in July suggested that the cost of the conflict could exceed US$100 billion, while US munitions stockpiles have come under growing strain.

Washington’s move to continue deploying military assets in the region to exert pressure on Tehran is also adding to the Pentagon’s financial burden.

“Sustaining the military presence, the tempo necessary to have a strategic effect on Iran, it's difficult for the (US) navy to do this on a continuous basis,” said Paul Fraioli, a senior fellow for technology, geopolitics and strategy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.