More than six months into Iran war, no clear winner as costs mount for US
The conflict has strained the United States military, shaken energy markets and piled political pressure on President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON: More than six months after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the swift victory that Washington had hoped for has given way to a costly stalemate with no clear end in sight.
What US officials had initially suggested would be a campaign lasting several weeks has instead become a protracted conflict.
The months since have seen a fragile ceasefire, negotiations, the signing of a memorandum of understanding and, most recently, renewed flare-ups in hostilities.
The latest escalation came on Sunday (Aug 30), when the US military struck two rocket launchers on Iran’s Larak Island, with Tehran responding with an assault on two US bases in Jordan.
US MILITARY UNDER STRAIN
US and Israeli strikes first hit Iran on Feb 28, with Tehran quickly retaliating against US bases across the Middle East.
By the following day, Iran was mourning its supreme leader of 36 years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes.
At the outset of the campaign, Washington laid out its primary military objectives.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Mar 2 that the operation aimed to “destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure”, while ensuring Iran would “never have nuclear weapons”.
However, Trump’s claim in April that Iran’s military had been “completely destroyed” has also faced scrutiny as questions persist over Tehran’s remaining capabilities.
For the US military, sustaining the campaign is becoming increasingly difficult.
Estimates reported in July suggested that the cost of the conflict could exceed US$100 billion, while US munitions stockpiles have come under growing strain.
Washington’s move to continue deploying military assets in the region to exert pressure on Tehran is also adding to the Pentagon’s financial burden.
“Sustaining the military presence, the tempo necessary to have a strategic effect on Iran, it's difficult for the (US) navy to do this on a continuous basis,” said Paul Fraioli, a senior fellow for technology, geopolitics and strategy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
ENERGY SHOCK FOR ASIA
One of the unintended consequences of the conflict has been the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.
The disruption to shipping through the waterway has sparked a global energy crisis and spiked petrol prices in the US.
The impact has been particularly acute in Asia, where several economies rely heavily on oil and gas imported from the Middle East.
The uncertainty over continued energy supplies could ultimately push some to reconsider where they source their energy from.
“We might see demand destruction,” said Petras Katinas, a research fellow in climate, energy and defence at the Royal United Services Institute.
“That means that member countries in Asia, in Europe, they might say, ‘well because we are unsecured in terms of security of supply, we might try and find some alternative energy sources.”
TRUMP FACES POLITICAL CONSEQUENCES
The prolonged war is also affecting US domestic politics.
US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, with an overwhelming majority of Americans concerned that the war could drag on, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Aug 17.
Just 33 per cent of respondents said they approved of Trump’s performance in the White House, while 64 per cent disapproved.
With the US midterm elections due in November, the conflict could become a significant test for Republicans as they fight to retain control of the House of Representatives.
Even if a truce agreement is reached in the near term, issues surrounding Iran – including its control over the Strait of Hormuz, its role in regional politics and Washington’s evolving relationship with its Gulf allies – are likely to resurface and “continue to give bad headlines for the Trump administration”, said Fraioli.
US TURNS TO ECONOMIC PRESSURE
With military action failing to produce a decisive outcome, Washington is also attempting to tighten Iran’s economic isolation.
Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened sanctions on countries that refuse to cut economic ties with Iran.
“We are going to hold everyone accountable, and this is economic asphyxiation of this regime,” he said, adding that countries that do not join US sanctions would “share” in Iran’s isolation.
With China remaining Iran’s main trading partner, that strategy carries risks of its own.
Hours after the US sanctioned dozens of Chinese entities and threatened to target an unspecified “major financial institution” over its dealings with Tehran, Beijing said its relationship with Iran “should not be disrupted or undermined”.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian warned that China would take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its interests.
“There's a very delicate trade truce between the US and China,” said Reuters trade and global economy correspondent David Lawder.
“Taking action against a major Chinese bank that would cut them off from the international financial system would be pretty detrimental to that relationship and could cause some serious problems,” he added.
Washington’s ultimate objective remains unresolved six months on: ensuring that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.
Iran still possesses enriched uranium, and efforts to reach a deal on its disposal remain elusive.