Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW: For some it was "necessary", for others it is a source of "sadness" - six months after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, many Russians remain divided over the conflict.

In and around Moscow ahead of the anniversary this week, some expressed support for what Russia calls its "special military operation" in its pro-Western neighbour, while others voiced deep regret at the suffering it had caused.

But all agreed they hoped the fighting would end soon.

"I am very sad for the Ukrainians. They are suffering for nothing, they did not do anything wrong," Dmitry Romanenko, a 35-year-old IT specialist, told AFP on the streets of central Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 has turned the lives of many Russians upside-down.

The country's economy has fared better than some expected in the face of what were meant to be crippling Western sanctions, but many ordinary Russians have been hit hard by the exit of foreign firms and by galloping inflation.

Cut off from much of the rest of the world by travel and flight restrictions, many Russians are also feeling deeply isolated.

There are signs of public support for Russia's actions in Moscow, with stickers in the windows of some cars bearing the letter Z - the symbol of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

But in the centre of the Russian capital, generally considered less conservative than other parts of the country, most residents interviewed by AFP were critical of the conflict and its effects.