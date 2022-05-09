Sixty feared dead in bombing of Ukraine school; G7 condemns Putin

As the fighting, now in its third month, raged on, with authorities in the eastern Kharkiv region reporting more casualties of Russian shelling, leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations vowed on Sunday to deepen Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Kremlin-linked elites.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders held a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of unity ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations on Monday.

The G7 said it was committed to phasing out or banning Russian oil and denounced President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people," the group said in a statement, referring to Soviet Russia's role in defeating Nazi Germany 77 years ago.

Washington also unveiled another round of sanctions targeting more executives and businesses as part of a broad effort to isolate Russia and limit resources being used to advance the war. It also announced a new policy of visa restrictions on more than 2,500 Russian military officials and Russian-backed forced in Ukraine, according to a State Department fact sheet.

VICTORY DAY

In the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230km northwest of Mariupol, dozens of people who had fled the city and nearby occupied areas waited to register in a car park set up for evacuees.

"There's lots of people still in Mariupol who want to leave but can't," said history teacher Viktoria Andreyeva, 46, who said she had only just reached the city after leaving her bombed home in Mariupol with her family in mid-April.

"The air feels different here, free," she said in a tent where volunteers offered food, basic supplies and toys to the evacuees, many travelling with small children.

In an emotional address on Sunday for Victory Day, when Europe commemorates Nazi Germany's formal surrender to the Allies in World War II, Zelenskyy said that evil had returned to Ukraine with the Russian invasion, but his country would prevail.

Putin says that he launched a "special military operation" on Feb 24 to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

Mariupol is key to Moscow's efforts to link the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014, and parts of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk that have been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since then.