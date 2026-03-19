One killed as cable car plunges down Swiss mountainside

ENGELBERG, Switzerland: One person was killed Wednesday morning when a cable car suddenly detached amid strong winds and plunged down a snowy slope at a Swiss Alpine ski resort, police said.



The incident happened at the Engelberg-Titlis ski resort, high up in the Alps in central Switzerland.



Videos from witnesses published by the Blick and 20Minutes online news sites showed a small cabin that had detached and violently toppled down a snowy slope.



"At the time of the accident one person was alone in the gondola. This person sustained fatal injuries," Senad Sakic, with the regional police in Nidwalden canton, told reporters.



He did not give the age or nationality of the individual.



He said preliminary information indicated that "a gondola on the Hitlis Express cable car from Engelberg towards Stand crashed shortly after the Trubsee middle station", he said.



The Rega rescue service confirmed to AFP that it had sent a helicopter response crew to the area, without providing more details.



Police would not comment on the cause of the accident, saying this was being investigated.



Media reported that strong winds might have been the cause, with Switzerland's Met Office indicating that winds of up to 93 kilometres (58 miles) an hour had been lashing the area when the accident happened.



"At 40 kilometres per hour, a wind alarm goes off for this sort of cable car. At that speed, the personnel are on high alert. And at 60 kilometres per hour, another wind alarm goes off requiring the system come to a stop," the head of the resort's ski lifts, Norbert Pratt, said.



He added that he did not know if high winds were the cause of the accident.