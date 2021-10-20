Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Slovakia's daily COVID-19 cases hit new peak since early March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Slovakia's daily COVID-19 cases hit new peak since early March

Slovakia's daily COVID-19 cases hit new peak since early March

FILE PHOTO: A man, self-described as pilgrim, walks outside a vaccination centre in Zilina, as the country starts inoculations with Russian Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Slovakia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

20 Oct 2021 05:06PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 05:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE: Slovakia reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 19, its highest daily tally since March 9, health ministry data showed on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Slovakia has one of the lower vaccination rates in the European Union, with just over half the adult population fully inoculated in the country of 5.5 million. This has contributed to a faster rise in infections than in some neighbouring countries and cases have spiked since September.

Among new infections detected via PCR testing on Tuesday, 71 per cent were unvaccinated, the ministry said. The number of patients in hospital rose above 1,000 for the first time since May - reaching 1,040, including 113 in intensive care.

Slovakia and other countries in central Europe are bracing for a new wave of the pandemic and governments are seeking to boost vaccinations, which also remain low in countries such as Romania where hospitals are under pressure.

In the neighbouring Czech Republic, which has a population twice as large as Slovakia's and a higher vaccination rate, the health ministry reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time since April.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us