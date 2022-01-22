'Smells like death': Peru oil spill clear-up drags on as fishermen count cost

LIMA: Spanish energy firm Repsol said on Friday (Jan 21) a clear-up operation for a major oil spill on the coast near Peru's capital Lima would take until the end of February, in an environmental incident declared a "catastrophe" by the government.

Dead seals, fish and birds have washed up on the shore covered in oil, while fishing activities in the area have been suspended, the government has said. Repsol said it had enlisted fishermen to help clear-up the oil.

"I used to collect crustaceans, but now, when I walk to the shore, they are dead," fisherman Walter de la Cruz told Reuters. "Fishermen used to go sell the seafood that we collect. But now everything smells like death."