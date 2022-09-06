Smiling Putin inspects big Far East military drills

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown smiling and joking with his defence minister on Tuesday (Sep 6) as he inspected a big military exercise in Russia's far east, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine.

The "Vostok" (East) exercises also involve troops from China and India, although it was not clear if units from those countries were taking part in the portion observed by Putin.

The Zvezda military news service showed a clip of Putin seated next to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, both wearing military combat jackets and exchanging a joke as they listened to a phone exchange between Shoigu's deputy and the head of the general staff.

By proceeding with the four-yearly Vostok exercises, Putin appeared to be sending a signal that Russia's military is able to conduct business as usual despite the demands of the Ukraine war, where his forces have suffered heavy losses in men and equipment while being fought to a virtual standstill after occupying around a fifth of the country.