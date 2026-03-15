Smoke seen rising from direction of UAE energy facility

DUBAI: Smoke rose from the direction of a major UAE energy installation on Saturday (Mar 14), in what appeared to be the latest strike targeting the Gulf's petroleum facilities - hours after the US struck Iran's Kharg Island oil hub.

Clouds of dark black smoke were seen coming from Fujairah, which is home to a major port where Iranian attacks have already targeted an oil storage and trading hub. The port is also home to a key oil export terminal.

Local authorities, in a statement, said debris that fell after a successful drone interception had caused a fire, without specifying the location.

The incident came hours after President Donald Trump said the US military had bombed targets on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles almost all of Iran's crude exports, and threatened to hit the island's oil infrastructure.

Later at night, authorities said they were still battling the fire, adding that a Jordanian national had been injured.