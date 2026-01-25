Snow, ice hit western, central US as massive storm sweeps nation

Warming centres were set to open on Saturday for those in need.



State officials vowed that the Texas power grid was in better shape than five years ago, when it failed during a deadly winter storm and left millions without power.



Snow also hit Oklahoma and Arkansas, where some spots already recorded 15 centimetres on the ground, the NWS said.



After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system was expected to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states before a frigid air mass settles in.



"The snow/sleet impacts will linger well into next week with rounds of re-freezing that keeps surfaces icy and dangerous to both drive and walk on for the foreseeable future," the weather service said.



The US federal government preemptively announced offices would be closed on Monday.



"We will continue to monitor and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!" US President Donald Trump, who was riding out the storm in Washington, said on his Truth Social platform.