Snow storm batters US east, piling onto holiday chaos

WASHINGTON: After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in COVID-19 cases, a powerful winter storm Monday (Jan 3) further snarled US transport and shuttered the federal government and schools.

Many Americans have been scrambling to return home after the Christmas and New Year period, with several thousand flights cancelled since December 24 due to bad weather and airline staffing woes blamed in part on rising coronavirus infections among crews.

Nearly 3,500 flights Monday, the first workday of 2022, were already cancelled as of 9.45am (1445 GMT), including 2,000 US flights or international ones starting or finishing in the United States, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Combined with 2,700 US flights scrapped Sunday and 2,750 grounded on Saturday, the latest cancellations compounded holiday travel misery.

"Hey @SouthwestAir can you stop cancelling every single flight out of DCA (Washington National Airport)? I need to go home!" passenger Kyle Hughes wrote on Twitter.