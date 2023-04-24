Is solar power the answer to manage Africa's water woes?

EASTERN UGANDA: For years, Ugandan farmer Iga Jamir has relied on a thousand-litre water tank placed on top of an anthill to irrigate his crops.

He would draw water from a nearby stream to fill the tank and use a network of pipes to transport it through his garden.

But with climate change causing inconsistent rains and long dry spells, his harvests have been affected.

“It’s very challenging. For example, in a day, you can water between 200 to 500 stocks of maize. By the time you finish up the garden, (the other) side is already dry,” said Mr Jamir.