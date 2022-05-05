Australia wants calm in ties with Solomon Islands after 'invasion' claim

SYDNEY: Australia will respond calmly to the Solomon Islands after it signed a security pact with China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, dismissing a furious response by the leader of the Pacific nation to Western criticism of the deal.

In a fiery speech to parliament on Tuesday, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said "we are threatened with invasion", but he did not name any countries or give evidence for his claim.

"None of that is true," Morrison said on Thursday (May 5), responding to questions from reporters.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he didn't believe that the comments were directed at Australia, which had defence forces and police personnel in the Solomon Islands at Sogavare's request.

"I can understand the pressure that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is under at the moment, but in Australia, as he said, he finds a good friend," Dutton said.

"We haven't been asked to withdraw," he added.

The security pact has become a major election issue for Morrison, who faces opposition party criticism that it made Australia "less safe" and was a major failing of diplomacy by his government.

Western allies are concerned that it could provide a gateway for a Chinese military presence in the Pacific.