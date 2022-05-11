Solomon Islands' PM dismisses concerns over China maritime deal

HONIARA, Solomon Islands: Solomon Islands' prime minister dismissed criticism of a new maritime investment deal with China on Wednesday (May 11), saying there was nothing "sinister" in the draft agreement.

The new agreement, a copy of which has been leaked to the media, comes after a controversial security pact was signed last month.

The security pact gave Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific, and sparked alarm in Australia and the United States.

On Wednesday, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shrugged off criticism about the separate leaked memorandum of understanding on maritime investment, describing it as a "normal bilateral development initiative" that is yet to be formalised.

"There is nothing sinister nor trivial about the Blue Economy Memorandum of Understanding," his office said in a statement.

A day earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had expressed concern regarding the memorandum, which covers undersea cables, port wharves, shipbuilding and other areas.

Morrison said he was "very concerned, as many other Pacific leaders are, about the interference and intrusion of the Chinese government into these types of arrangements".