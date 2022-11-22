Power out as strong 7.0-magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands

HONIARA: A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday (Nov 22), with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground and knocked out power in parts of the capital Honiara.

"This was a big one," Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP. "Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems okay, but panicky."

An AFP reporter in the capital said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.

There were no immediate reports of serious structural damage to buildings, but power was out in some areas of the city and people were rushing from their offices and fleeing to higher ground.

The nation's attorney general, John Muria, posted images on social media of office files spilled from large metal filing cabinets.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) revised the earthquake's magnitude down from an initial 7.3.

The earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10km, just off the south-west coast of Guadalcanal island.

A tsunami warning was issued for an area of the Solomon Islands' coast within 300km of the epicentre.

A United Nations-backed Pacific warning system said that tsunami waves reaching 0.3m to 1m above the tide level were possible for some coasts in the area.

Some coastal regions of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu were also put on alert for tsunami waves of up to 30cm.

According to UN data, about 20,000 people live within 50km of the epicentre.

The Solomon Islands - a sprawling archipelago in the South Pacific - is home to about 800,000 people.