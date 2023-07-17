Logo
World

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'
World

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'

FILE PHOTO: Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, applaud as both countries' officials exchange documents signed an agreement at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Jul 10, 2023. (Photo: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS)

17 Jul 2023 04:40PM
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday (Jul 17) after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support, and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".

The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week, amid concern it will invite further regional contest.

Sogavare told a press conference on Monday in Honiara that Australia and the US should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands , ABC Television reported.

"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is ... un-neighbourly and lacks respect," he said.

China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he added.

Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.

Source: Reuters/ga

