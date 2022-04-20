Solomon Islands PM says signed China security pact 'with our eyes open'

SYDNEY: Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Wednesday (Apr 20) his government signed a controversial security pact with China "with our eyes open" but refused to say when it may be published.

The deal, announced by Beijing on Tuesday, has been sharply criticised by the island state's allies - the United States and Australia - which fear it could lead to China gaining a military foothold in the South Pacific.

Sogavare told parliament it was an "honour and privilege" to announce that the deal had been signed by officials in Honiara and Beijing "a few days ago".

But he declined to tell the opposition leader when the signed version of the pact would be made public. A bilateral security deal with Australia was published several years ago.

A draft version of the China deal sent a shockwave across the region when it was leaked last month, particularly measures that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomon Islands.

The broad wording of the draft deal prompted a flurry of diplomatic overtures from the United States and Australia to prevent it from being signed but they were ultimately unsuccessful.