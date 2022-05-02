Solomon Islands to supervise Chinese police operating there: Official

SYDNEY: China's police presence under a new security pact will boost the capabilities of the Solomon Islands but they will not use techniques seen in Hong Kong, the Pacific island country's top diplomat to Australia said in a radio interview on Monday (May 2).

Already on guard about the pact because of concerns it gives China's military a strategic foothold in the Pacific, Western allies are also worried that Chinese police sent there may use the same "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The Solomon Islands is "beefing up their capability" after local police were unable to contain anti-government riots in the Chinatown section of the capital Honiara in November, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia Robert Sisilo told ABC Radio.

Under the pact, Chinese military police could be called on but will operate under the command of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force just like Australian police that have deployed there, he said.