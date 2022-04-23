US warns against China military presence in Solomon Islands

HONIARA, Solomon Islands: United States officials visiting the strategic Solomon Islands on Friday (Apr 22) warned of serious repercussions if China were to establish a permanent military presence there after the Pacific nation signed a defence pact with Beijing.

A White House delegation in the capital Honiara delivered the stern warning on the same day that China's ambassador attended an event with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare - a sign of the importance both nations are according to the small island state.

The US and Australia - the Pacific nation's traditional allies - are deeply suspicious of the defence deal, fearing that it may give China a military foothold in the South Pacific.

The White House said the officials had told Sogavare that the recently signed pact has "potential regional security implications" for Washington and its allies.

"If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said in a statement.