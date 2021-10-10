Logo
Solution on migration from Haiti has to be led by US, Mexico: Envoy
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar delivers a message after arriving in Mexico, at Mexico City's international airport, Mexico September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

10 Oct 2021 12:12AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 12:12AM)
MEXICO CITY: A solution on a new wave of migration from Haiti has to be led by both the United States and Mexico, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said on Saturday (Oct 9).

"It is a very significant issue for both countries, it's a significant issue for the Western Hemisphere," he told a news conference.

Salazar's comments come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit following a period of strained cooperation.

The Biden administration is increasingly reliant on its southern neighbor to stem migration not only from Central America but also Haiti and Venezuela.

Guatemalan police said that on Friday night 126 migrants, most of them Haitians, had been abandoned in a trailer.

Source: Reuters

