Somalis anxiously await news of loved ones as hotel siege ends

MOGADISHU, Somalia: Somalis anxiously waited to know the fate of their missing relatives on Sunday (Aug 31) as emergency workers attempted to clear debris after a deadly 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu.

At least 13 civilians lost their lives and dozens were wounded in the gun and bomb attack by the Al-Qaeda-linked group that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, leaving many feared trapped inside the popular Hayat Hotel.

On Sunday morning, the area surrounding the hotel was quiet and the roads blocked by a heavy security presence as emergency workers and bomb disposal experts sought to clear the premises of any explosives and remove rubble.

The hotel building sustained heavy damage during the gunfight between Somali forces and the militants, causing some parts of it to collapse and leaving many people frantic for their loved ones who were inside when the attack began.

The attack was the biggest in Mogadishu since Somalia's new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in June, and underscored the challenge of trying to crush the 15-year insurrection by the militant group.

The hotel was a favoured meeting spot for government officials and scores of people were inside when gunmen stormed the property.

Officials said earlier that dozens of people had been rescued, including three young children who had hid inside a toilet, but it is not known how many were still in the hotel when the siege ended around midnight.