MOGADISHU: Somalia ordered the United Arab Emirates ambassador on Thursday (Nov 19) to leave the country within 72 hours and withdrew its own envoy from Abu Dhabi, accusing the Emirates of unspecified violations of Somalia's sovereignty that amounted to an "open invasion".

"Measures will be taken against anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against Somalia," Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in a broadcast on the state-run news agency.

"All Somalis are urged to defend their country and unite against the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis."

The minister did not elaborate on the actions the UAE had taken that had provoked Somalia's response.

In a speech on Tuesday, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had accused the UAE of giving economic and political support to some regional Somali governments to oppose the federal government.

There was no immediate response from the UAE foreign ministry. The UAE, which has helped fund and train Somalia's military in the past and has backed ports and other commercial ventures there, has long denied meddling in the country's affairs.