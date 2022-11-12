Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says

Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says

John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

12 Nov 2022 08:27PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 08:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday (Nov 12).

"You're absolutely correct. There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word," Kerry said when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target.

"But the fact is, that in Glasgow that was adopted, the language is there. And I know ... Egypt doesn't intend to be the country that hosts a retreat from what was achieved in Glasgow," Kerry said, referring to last year's COP summit in Scotland.

World governments agreed in 2015 during a UN summit in France to try to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5C, a deal dubbed the Paris Agreement that was seen as a massive breakthrough in international ambition to fight climate change.

Greenhouse gas emissions have been rising since, however, and scientists say the world risks missing the target without swift and deep cuts. Breaching the 1.5C threshold risks unleashing the worst consequences of global warming.

Already, the world has warmed more than 1.1C from the preindustrial average temperature - fueling extreme weather that is already delivering steep economic losses.

Related:

Many developing countries have demanded the establishment of a "loss and damage" fund that could disperse cash to countries struggling to recover from disasters.

Kerry said the United States would not support establishing such a fund, and instead believed existing platforms should be used.

"It's a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish ... some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability. That's just not happening," he said.

"We will find a way, I am confident, to be able to have financial arrangements that reflect the reality of how we are all going to deal with the climate crisis."

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

climate change COP27 John Kerry

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.