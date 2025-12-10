Sophie Kinsella, author of the millions-selling Shopaholic novels, dies at 55

LONDON: Sophie Kinsella, the author behind the popular Confessions of a Shopaholic, the million-selling novel about a financial journalist who writes about money matters but fails miserably at managing her own, died on Monday (Dec 8) from complications of brain cancer.

Her family confirmed the news. Kinsella, who also published books under her real name Madeleine Wickham, was 55 years old.

The family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.

“We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”

Starting in 2000 with The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic, (titled Confessions of a Shopaholic in the United States), Kinsella published 10 Shopaholic novels, along with other fiction. Her books have sold more than 40 million copies worldwide and have been translated into dozens of languages.