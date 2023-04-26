South Africa backtracks on quitting ICC after communication 'error'

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is not planning to quit the International Criminal Court (ICC), as earlier suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office said on Tuesday (Apr 25), citing a communication error from the ruling ANC party.

Hours earlier, Ramaphosa had said his African National Congress (ANC) had decided to withdraw South Africa from the ICC, which last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC arrest warrant meant that Pretoria - due to host Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc summit this year - would have to detain Putin on arrival.

"The presidency wishes to clarify that South Africa remains a signatory (to the ICC)," Ramaphosa's office said in a late-night statement.

It said the "clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing African National Congress (ANC)".