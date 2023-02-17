Russia to test missile in naval drills with China and South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa's Indian Ocean coast on Friday (Feb 17) in a demonstration of the three countries' close ties amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's tense relationship with the West.

The 10 days of exercises, named Mosi II, will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town earlier this week sporting the letters "Z" and "V"on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the frontlines in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.

In protest, a small yacht flying Ukraine's flag sailed by the Russian frigate in Cape Town’s harbour. South African protesters opposed to the exercises are expected to demonstrate at the Russian consulate in Cape Town on Friday.

The arrival of the Admiral Gorshkov has stirred considerable controversy because it is armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic missiles, a weapon that Russia says can penetrate any missile defences to strike targets at sea and on land.

The warship is set to test-fire a Zircon missile during the joint naval drills, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The test will be the first launch of the missile in an international exercise.

In addition to the Admiral Gorshkov, other ships participating in the maritime exercises will include a Russian oil tanker for refuelling, a South African frigate and three Chinese ships - a destroyer, a frigate and a support vessel, according to a South African military statement.

The joint naval exercises also come as China's relations with Washington are tense after its balloon sailed across the US and was eventually shot down by the US.

The maritime exercises will be staged from Durban and Richards Bay, ports in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.

Media coverage of the drills has been restricted.