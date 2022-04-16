South Africans search for survivors in ruins of floods that killed nearly 400

DURBAN: South Africans were searching for survivors on Friday (Apr 15) of floods that killed almost 400 people, according to the latest tally, and washed away homes and roads and left thousands without shelter, water and power.

The floods in Kwazulu-Natal province have knocked out power lines, shut down water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports. The death toll rose to 395 on Friday from an earlier estimate of 341.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told TV station Newsroom Afrika that an initial 1 billion rand (US$68.3 million) for emergency relief was available for immediate use, after the province was declared a disaster area.