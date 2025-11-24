South Africa judges G20 summit a triumph of multilateralism despite US no-show

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday (Nov 23) that the declaration from this weekend's Group of 20 summit reflected a "renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation", concluding a meeting that pitted him against his US counterpart.

Ramaphosa, host of the Johannesburg summit, pushed through the declaration addressing challenges like the climate crisis despite objections from the United States, which boycotted the event.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Ramaphosa said the declaration showed world leaders' "shared goals outweigh our differences".

US President Donald Trump boycotted the November 22-23 summit on the grounds of allegations, which have been comprehensively falsified, that the host country's Black majority government persecutes its white minority.