South Africa says Durban port functional after flood devastation

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's major port of Durban, where operations were disrupted by severe flooding last week, is now functional, and a backlog of thousands of containers will be cleared within five to six days, the country's public enterprises minister said on Tuesday (Apr 19).

The floods caused extensive damage to roads leading to Durban port, one of the busiest shipping terminals in Africa and a key hub for exports like metals and agricultural commodities and imports like fuel.

Scientists believe that the south-eastern coast of Africa is becoming more vulnerable to violent storms and floods as human emissions of heat-trapping gases cause the Indian Ocean to warm. They expect the trend to worsen dramatically in the coming decades.

Minister Pravin Gordhan told an online briefing on Tuesday that fridges, logs and debris ended up in the harbour during the floods, but that after 72 hours of dredging, a lot of the debris had been cleared.

He said that trucks could now access the port terminals, which were operating at between 60 per cent and 100 per cent capacity, and that there was no risk of fuel shortages as state logistics company Transnet's pipeline was operational.

Talking about chrome, ferrochrome and iron ore specifically, Gordhan said that exports were happening at a "reasonable" level, given the damage that had occurred, and that exports should improve in the coming days.