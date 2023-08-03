South Africa's recognition of sign language signals new hope for the deaf

JOHANNESBURG: Bongumusa Manana, a 19-year-old deaf student who studies in a township in Johannesburg, sees South Africa's move to recognise sign as an official language as a huge breakthrough that will help him to get to university and make his "dreams come true".

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed legislation into law last month recognising sign as the country's 12th official language, alongside English, isiZulu, Afrikaans and others, to help protect the rights of the deaf and promote inclusivity.

"Previously the challenge was that when you go to a police station or take a (minibus) taxi, it was very difficult to communicate," Manana said in sign at the Sizwile School for the Deaf in Dobsonville, Soweto.

"Before it was an official language ... there was absolutely no access" to communicating with other people, he signed.