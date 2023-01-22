Zulus commemorate anniversary of epic win over British in South Africa

HERITAGE SITE

A smattering of English tourists watched the re-enactment, decked in colonial hats and walking shoes, and inspected stone memorial engraved with the names of Imperial soldiers who died "for Queen and country".



Small mounds of white pebbles mark the tombs of the fallen on the battlefield, now a protected heritage site.



"The bravery of both sides must be honoured," says British army officer John Murphy, a guest at the ceremony.



More than a century ago news of the crushing defeat of the British army, the backbone of an empire that spanned the globe, caused shock waves throughout Europe.



In the midst of the Industrial Revolution, Britain needed raw materials and labour.



The discovery of diamond mines in Kimberley but also gold and coal was coveted by the English colony in Cape Town.



Zulu King Cetshwayo resisted, and used the techniques of earlier influential monarch Shaka, a miliary genius who established the "ox head" tactic which was deployed on the day of the famous battle.



The British were stormed from the flanks, before being finished off in a dazzling frontal attack.



The Zulu triumph was short-lived. The following night, the British army inflicted the first of a series of definitive setbacks for the Zulu kingdom.



Nevertheless history retains the improbable victory of spears against guns.