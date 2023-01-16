Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

South Africa's president to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts at home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

South Africa's president to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts at home

South Africa's president to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts at home

Newly re-elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the close of the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Dec 20, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham)

16 Jan 2023 04:13AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 04:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos due to the ongoing energy crisis in the country, his spokesman said on Sunday (Jan 15).

Power cuts have worsened since Tuesday when struggling state utility Eskom said it would implement its worst-ever outages until further notice.

The power cuts are a major source of public frustration with the governing African National Congress (ANC) and a brake on economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

"Currently the President is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties represented in parliament, NECCOM (National Energy Crisis Committee) and the Eskom board," Vincent Magwenya, presidential spokesman said.

He added that further briefing sessions with key stakeholders will take place during this coming week.

The beleaguered utility supplies the vast majority of South Africa's electricity, relying mainly on an ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations that are unreliable and prone to faults.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

South Africa

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.