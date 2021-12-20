Logo
South Africa's Ramaphosa back at work after COVID-19 self-isolation
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the Group of Twenty Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on Aug 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Tobias Schwarz, Pool)

20 Dec 2021 07:42PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 07:41PM)
JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after finishing a week of self-isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday (Dec 20).

Ramaphosa, who was given Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in February, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 12, and received treatment for mild symptoms.

"The president has returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday," the presidency said in a statement.

In the past few days, a nationwide outbreak believed to be linked to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been infecting more than 20,000 people a day, even though the number of new recorded infections dropped below that over the weekend.

Source: Reuters/kg

